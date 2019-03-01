Salman Khan is in high spirits as he parties hard with Bobby Deol and gang. Watch video

A video of actor Salman Khan dancing to ‘90s hits with his gang, which includes actors Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Saleem, rapper Badshah and others, has been shared online.

The video shows Salman, dressed in a blue shirt, dancing along with the group to songs such as Gori Naal Ishq Mitha, Tan Tana Tan Tan Taara, O O Jaane Jaana, Dil Le Gayi Kudi, in the presence of singer Jasbir Jassi.

The group seems to be in high spirits, and is seen joining Salman in on the fun, singing along and matching steps with the actor. Riteish and Badshah can be seen in the background, along with Saqib, while Jasbir and Salman’s bodyguard, Shera, are also seen in the frame.

Salman reintroduced Bobby to the public in Race 3, after several years spent out of the limelight. The film, which also starred Saqib, was a box office and critical disappointment.

Salman recently wrapped filming on Bharat, his ambitious upcoming film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The actor will be seen in multiple avatars in the film, which traces the story of one man - Bharat - in conjunction with the story of independent India. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani, among others, and will be released during the Eid period.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 19:48 IST