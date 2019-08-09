Dwayne Johnson wants to replace Jason Statham in Hobbs and Shaw 2 with ‘Singh Brothers’ after watching their video

hollywood

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:48 IST

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has found Bollywood’s perfect answer to his latest movie, Hobbs and Shaw. The actor shared a video by ‘Singh Brothers’, who gave their own ‘Bollywood’ spin to the movie.

“Perfect. You’re hired. All my Hobbs’ co-stars can retire now Statham, Idris, Kev Hart, Ryan Reynolds.. the sequel is “Hobbs & The Singh Brother” U guys’ll have to fight over who it is,” Dwayne wrote in a tweet. The video begins with a scene from the actual film but soon cuts to a song from Salman Khan’s Dabangg 2. The Singh Brothers dance to Fevicol Se with trophies in their hands.

Perfect. You’re hired. All my Hobbs’ co-stars can retire now Statham, Idris, Kev Hart, Ryan Reynolds.. the sequel is "Hobbs & The Singh Brother"

U guys’ll have to fight over who it is. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 9, 2019

Dwayne had earlier thanked actor Varun Dhawan for his compliments for the film. “Watched #HobbsAndShaw. It’s great fun in the cinema. @TheRock really brings its. Loved the homage paid to the Samoan culture. The London chase sequence has to be the best (sic)” tweeted Varun.

The Rock expressed his gratitude in Samoan-Hawaiian, saying “Mahalo brother and glad you loved it. You’re the best @HobbsAndShaw.” Varun later took a screenshot of the Hollywood star’s response and shared it as an Instagram story. The caption read, “Childhood dreams come true.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra hugs mother-in-law Denise as father-in-law Paul says ‘you just need to stop and take in the moment’. See pics

Hobbs and Shaw, which also stars Jason Statham and is a spin-off of the Fast and Furious franchise, made Rs 42.90 crore during its first weekend in India. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the action movie on his Twitter handle. Adarsh noted that the film packed a solid total and witnessed good growth on the third day of its release.

The film witnessed a decent opening on the first day of its release, minting Rs 13.15 crore. It recorded similar numbers on Saturday, earning Rs 13.75 crore. The movie saw an increase on Sunday, minting Rs 16 crore, thus taking its grand total to Rs 42.90 crore. It is now inching closer to the Rs 50 crore club. The film became the second biggest Hollywood opener of 2019 in India after Avengers: Endgame that garnered Rs 53.60 crore on day one.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 20:38 IST