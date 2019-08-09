Priyanka Chopra hugs mother-in-law Denise as father-in-law Paul says ‘you just need to stop and take in the moment’. See pics

bollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra is enjoying her time with her Jonas family as the Jonas Brothers kick-started their Happiness Begins Tour with a houseful concert in Miami. Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas along with brothers Kevin and Joe performed live on stage as the actor and the entire Jonas family cheered them from among the audience.

Nick’s father has now shared a couple of pictures on Instagram, after the concert, talking about how it is all about family. Sharing a collage of his wife Denise Jonas having fun with him and daughter-in-law Priyanka, he wrote in the caption, “Sometime you just need to stop and take in the moment. #happinessbegins.” One of the pictures shows Denise and Priyanka sharing a warm hug on their flight to Orlando where the Jonas Brothers will perform next.

He also shared pictures of son Franklin looking excited and a nice solo click of wife Denise from Orlando.

Nick had also shared a picture from the concert with the caption, “#Brothers.” Priyanka reacted to the picture with emotional emojis. He wrote with another picture, “Honestly one of the best nights of my life. Thank you Miami. #HappinessBeginsTour.”

A day before, Priyanka had done a live broadcast from the concert from her Instagram account. She had also shared fun pictures post the concert which had her sitting on Nick’s lap. Her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra also attended the event and can be seen in one of the family pictures.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 08:53 IST