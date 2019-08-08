Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner’s favourite seats for a family pic are husbands Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas’ laps

bollywood

Actors Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner are accompanying their respective husbands Nick and Joe Jonas on their Happiness Begins Tour which kick-started with a houseful concert in Miami on Wednesday. And the pictures shared by Priyanka prove it’s all about the Jonas family.

After doing a live on Instagram, Priyanka shared a few pictures of the Jonas family on Instagram as they celebrated the success of Jonas Brothers’ first concert in several years.

One of the pictures is the most special of them all as it shows all from Nick’s parents Denise and Paul Kevin Jonas to Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra. While Sophie can be seen sitting on husband Joe’s lap, Priyanka is sitting on Nick’s lap in the picture. Nick’s mom Denise can be seen standing with Madhu (both in black tees) and Siddharth on the right whereas Paul Kevin is on the left. The eldest of the Jonas brothers Kevin and his wife Danielle are however, missing in the frame.

The other two pictures shared by Priyanka show her, Sophie and Kevin Jonas’ wife Danielle Jonas posing together for the camera. The trio calls themselves Jonas sisters and were seen cheering for the Jonas Brothers at the concert. One of them shows them posing with Danielle’s two daughters: Valentina and Alena, both dressed in similar red dresses. The actor captioned it, “The #jsisters for life #alenajonas #valentinajonas @sophiet @daniellejonas.” The other picture went with the caption, “#wivesontour @daniellejonas @sophiet.”

The entire Jonas family had cheered for the Jonas Brothers who released their first single Sucker after their union. The song acquired the top slot on Billboard Hot 100. It was followed by a few more numbers Cool and a bilingual number Runaway.

