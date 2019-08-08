Fast & Furious actor Tyrese Gibson attacks Dwayne Johnson for ‘breaking up family’ after Hobbs & Shaw’s tame performance

hollywood

Fast & Furious actor Tyrese Gibson has again taken on Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as the off-shoot of the multi-million dollar franchise, Hobbs & Shaw, failed to do as well as expected. Directed by David Leitch and co-starring Jason Statham, Vanessa Kirby and Idris Elba, the seeds of Hobbs & Shaw were sown after a disagreement between Johnson and Vin Diesel during the making of Fast & Furious 8.

Attacking Johnson for breaking up the family, Tyrese said in a now-deleted post, “I have to show my respects for one thing … He tried. Folks called me a hater … And attacked me for speaking out … Breaking up the family clearly doesn’t have the value that one would assume it does … You know what maybe just maybe … The Rock and the crew will come dance with us again for #Fast10. We can all hug it out and get back to giving the true fans who have supported this franchise for 20 years WHAT they want … No hating I’m just pointing out the facts.”

He went on to add, “In this day and age where everyone wants to be safe and sit on their hands and not speak on real s–t … When you do get attacked and well … That’s that. Again my respects cause he tried his best … The world is clearly used to being severed its Thanksgiving meal a certain way … they want the table to ‘include’ all its flavors and all of its usual ingredients.” The post has been shared by other websites.

The first spinoff of the 18-year-old Fast & Furious franchise, Hobbs & Shaw made a $180.8 million worldwide debut with $60.8 million from the US. While it dethroned The Lion King after a two-week reign at No. 1 but couldn’t match the box-office pace of recent Fast & Furious films.

The Fast & Furious films have developed into one of the most bankable series in Hollywood. The last two entries each grossed more than $1 billion. The Fate of the Furious took in $1.2 billion in 2017. Furious 7 made $1.5 billion in 2015.

The opening for Hobbs & Shaw, while right on expectations, is the smallest domestic debut for a Fast & Furious film since 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. But the $200 million release is aiming to do its largest damage abroad; it grossed $120 million internationally over the weekend. That’s without China, where it opens on August 23.

