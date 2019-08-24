Boman Irani takes us inside his ‘noisy, full and loving’ house, reveals Anil Kapoor’s advice behind his purchase. Watch

bollywood

Actor Boman Irani is a family man behind the camera and proudly boasts of being a resident of a noisy house. In an episode of Where the Heart is, a YouTube series produced by a paint brand, the actor gives a tour of his 3-BHK house which exudes warmth and love from each corner.

Boman Irani’s house is has an old school charm.

In the video, Boman shows around his house which is a new construction but has an old school charm. The actor proudly calls it a Parsi house in true sense with walls washed in dull powder blue and a pastel couch and several chairs in printed tapestry placed around for the close-knit family. The house is well lit with natural light and has several paintings and artifacts collected with the joint agreement of Boman and his wife Zenobia. A piano is also placed in the room which is the usual hanging out place of his entire family.

Boman also takes the viewers to his favourite spot in the house, the couch near the window in the DVD room where he loves to read, write, jot down ideas or plan his future. The actor shows his huge collection of Blue Ray DVDs, both of Hollywood and Bollywood films. He calls it his only collection as he is not much of a collector.

Boman reveals that unless both, he and his wife, like an artifact or a piece of furniture, they do not buy it. The actor recalled the time when he bought the house during the shooting of 2003 film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and was thinking too hard to stretch his budget to get the place. He was advised by Anil Kapoor to get it anyhow even if he has to sleep on the floor or is unable to buy the furniture.

At the end of the episode, Boman also answers the questions asked by the viewers. Talking about the three traits he has as a Parsi, he says that he is punctual, can’t afford to miss his morning tea and listens to his wife. “I listen to everything that she says,” he adds.

Asked to describe his house in three words, he replies, “noisy, full and loving.”

Boman was seen in Total Dhamaal and PM Narendra Modi film this year. He has three more films lined up for release in 2019 including Housefull 4, Drive, Made In China and Tamil film, Kaappaan.

