Akshay Kumar to turn a rapper for Housefull 4, may team up with Mika Singh: report

Actor Akshay Kumar will reportedly rap in his upcoming film, Housefull 4. The actor has earlier crooned songs for his films including Singh Is Kingg, It’s Entertainment and Special 26. While details are yet to be finalised, a Mid Day report claimed Akshay may team up with Mika Singh for the song.

Directed and written by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 is the fourth film in Akshhay’s hit Housefull franchise. While Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani and Chunky Pandey have featured in all films, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol have joined the cast for the latest iteration.

“Farhad Samji, who was one of the directors of It’s Entertainment, had convinced Akshay to croon the title track for the comedy. This time too, it was his idea that Akki explores his rapping skills. While producer Sajid Nadiadwala jumped at the idea, the producer-director duo then convinced their leading man to give his nod. The Tanishk Bagchi composition is yet to be recorded. The makers are yet to decide if it should be a solo track or one that sees him croon alongside Mika Singh,” the tabloid quoted a source as saying.

Deepika Padukone and Lara Dutta were seen in the first film while John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Zarine Khan joined the team for the second film. The third one featured Nargis Fakhri, Lisa Hayden and Abhishek Bachchan.

Talking about his choice of films, Akshay told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Most of my films be it Padman (2018), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) or even (the upcoming) Mission Mangal, they have one more thing — women’s empowerment. But I’ve to do a Housefull, a Rowdy Rathore and a Good News also. So, it’s not that this [issue-based films] is the only thing I do. Whenever I get a chance and a good script, I’ll do it. I want to have all kinds of films in my kitty.”

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 17:07 IST