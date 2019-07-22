Chandrayaan 2 launch: Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan lead Bollywood in congratulating ISRO’s achievement

Bollywood celebs joined the rest of India in wishing Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of its moon mission, Chandrayaan 2. Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Karan Johar and Raveena Tandon were among those who celebrated the feat on social media.

“Chaand Taare todh laoon. Saari duniya par main Chhaoon! To do that requires hours & hours of painstaking work & integrity & belief. Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for #Chandrayaan2,” Shah Rukh Khan tweeted refrencing his famous song from Yes Boss.

Akshay Kumar, who is starring in Mission Mangal that is based on ISRO launching India’s Mars Mission, called it a ‘mammoth feat’. “ISRO has yet again accomplished a mammoth feat. Salute to the team who have spent countless days ensuring the success of #Chandrayaan2,” the actor wrote.

Filmmaker Karan Johar spoke about the women at the heart of Chandrayaan 2. “Each one of us is lucky to be alive to witness this historic occasion! #Chandrayaan2 is the first mission by #ISRO which is headed by two women - #MuthyvaVanitha and #RituKaridhal. Women are indeed taking over the world... and beyond #GirlPower Congratulations team @isro,” he wrote.

Prabhas also wrote, “It is a proud day for all of us Indians as ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 took flight today. It is a further honor for the entire Baahubali Team with the rocket being regarded as #Baahubali for its magnum opus scale, years of hardwork in the making & first of its kind capacity to carry 300 tonnes. More Power to India.”

India successfully launched its second mission to the moon on Monday, a week after a technical snag forced a delay. The unmanned Chandrayaan-2 is heading for moon’s south pole and will make India the first nation to achieve this feat.

The mission also highlights Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s renewed focus on space exploration since he came to power more than five years ago. Several countries, as well as billionaires Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Richard Branson, are competing in an unofficial space race, from launching satellites to sending astronauts and paying tourists into space.

“What would make every Indian overjoyed is the fact that #Chandrayaan2 is a fully indigenous mission,” PM Modi said in a Twitter post after the launch. “Thanks to Chandrayaan, India’s lunar program will get a substantial boost. Our existing knowledge of the Moon will be significantly enhanced.”

