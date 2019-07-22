Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan’s Mission Mangal to premiere at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on August 15

Actors Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and Vidya Balan’s upcoming film Mission Mangal is all set for an Australian premiere as the movie will be screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on Indian Independence Day. The theme for this year’s film festival is courage.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is a celebration of indomitable human spirit, woman power and patriotic fervour. It is based on the story of the scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission in 2014.

The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menon, and Sharman Joshi. Designed as an entertainer, the film is an inspiring story that will resonate with the Indian audiences overseas.

Talking about her experience of working on the film, Taapsee told Mumbai Mirror recently, “I know what to expect when we’re shooting with Akshay sir. We’re both morning people—though he is a 4 am person and I am a 6 am one—and like to be on time. This time he had a rule that we should all have lunch together so every day, tiffin boxes from everyone’s homes were laid out on the table at exactly 12:30 pm and we would gather for a picnic,” she recalls, adding that since she couldn’t bring her own dabba, Akshay would get her food from his home.

Jul 22, 2019