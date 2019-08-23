Step inside Kajal Aggarwal’s pristine white home in Mumbai. Take a video tour

bollywood

After Sushant Singh Rajput, Kalki Koechlin, Radhika Apte, Zoya Akshtar and Sourav Ganguly, actor Kajal Aggarwal joins the celebs to take her fans on a tour through her personal abode. Kajal gave her fans a sneak peek into her personal space in a video that was released by a paint brand.

Dressed in a comfortable white top and yellow pajamas, Kajal introduces us to her concept of home and says, “They say you can take a girl out of Mumbai but never take Mumbai out of a girl. I have travelled all over the world I have lived in different places, different cities but Mumbai is home. Always has been. Welcome to my home!”

“This particular house has been home for quite a few years, even before I was born. My parents were here for quite a few years and then I was born in this house. I have lived here all my life. So my place was always like meeting pad, the chilling space for everyone be it family or friends. Every big celebration that I can associate with or remember, has been in this house.”

Kajal talks about a special wall in her house that been designed in circular shape.

She begins the tour with living space which is designed with a minimalist approach, “Half-made, half-bought.” She then moves on to her “personal space” where she has her narrations and even has a personal library. Kajal then flaunted her “functional, sort of, a bar” that also had a flexible metal and glass table which can be opened at convenience.

Kajal has a custom-made carpet brought in from Rajasthan.

Kajal moves to he bedroom, her personal, which she says is still under work, but has a simple ‘floating island bed’ and has a glass door to the living area. She also revealed she had a special wardrobe made just for her footwear.

Kajol enjoys reading on her simple, floating bed.

The new season of the show will feature the brother-sister duo Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem, Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, Gaurav Kapur and his wife, actor Kirat Bhattal and Boman Irani, apart from Kajal.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 18:45 IST