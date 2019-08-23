e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 23, 2019

Step inside Kajal Aggarwal’s pristine white home in Mumbai. Take a video tour

Actor Kajal Aggarwal shows her house in a new video released Friday afternoon. Watch it here.

bollywood Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kajal Aggarwal takes her fans on a video tour of her home.
Kajal Aggarwal takes her fans on a video tour of her home.
         

After Sushant Singh Rajput, Kalki Koechlin, Radhika Apte, Zoya Akshtar and Sourav Ganguly, actor Kajal Aggarwal joins the celebs to take her fans on a tour through her personal abode. Kajal gave her fans a sneak peek into her personal space in a video that was released by a paint brand.

Dressed in a comfortable white top and yellow pajamas, Kajal introduces us to her concept of home and says, “They say you can take a girl out of Mumbai but never take Mumbai out of a girl. I have travelled all over the world I have lived in different places, different cities but Mumbai is home. Always has been. Welcome to my home!”

Also read: Pachtaoge song: Vicky Kaushal hugs death on learning of Nora Fatehi’s betrayal in this twisted love story. Watch

“This particular house has been home for quite a few years, even before I was born. My parents were here for quite a few years and then I was born in this house. I have lived here all my life. So my place was always like meeting pad, the chilling space for everyone be it family or friends. Every big celebration that I can associate with or remember, has been in this house.”

Kajal talks about a special wall in her house that been designed in circular shape.
Kajal talks about a special wall in her house that been designed in circular shape.

She begins the tour with living space which is designed with a minimalist approach, “Half-made, half-bought.” She then moves on to her “personal space” where she has her narrations and even has a personal library. Kajal then flaunted her “functional, sort of, a bar” that also had a flexible metal and glass table which can be opened at convenience.

Kajal has a custom-made carpet brought in from Rajasthan.
Kajal has a custom-made carpet brought in from Rajasthan.

Kajal moves to he bedroom, her personal, which she says is still under work, but has a simple ‘floating island bed’ and has a glass door to the living area. She also revealed she had a special wardrobe made just for her footwear.

Kajol enjoys reading on her simple, floating bed.
Kajol enjoys reading on her simple, floating bed.

 

The new season of the show will feature the brother-sister duo Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem, Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, Gaurav Kapur and his wife, actor Kirat Bhattal and Boman Irani, apart from Kajal.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 18:45 IST

tags
more from bollywood
top news
    trending topics
    INX media caseChandrayaan 2Janmashtami 2019India vs West Indies Live ScoreJanmashtami 2019 Shubh MuhuratNirmala Sitharaman
    don't miss