Sushant Singh Rajput takes you to the moon in this video tour of his beautiful home. Watch it here

After Radhika Apte, Sourav Ganguly and other celebrities, it’s Sushant Singh Rajput’s turn to give us a tour of his home. The actor features in the latest episode of Asian Paints’ Where The Heart Is and welcomes his fans to his cosy residence in Mumbai.

He takes us through the living room, study and the entertainment room. Sushant says he was shown a video of the home when he was in Budapest shooting for a film. The video impressed him so much that he decided to buy the place. “I was really, really waiting to get here to experience this house,” he says in the video.

A view of Sushant Singh Rajput’s living room. (Youtube/Asian Paints)

“I define my living room as a time travelling room because there are different stories here, condensed in different forms, talking about different histories, the future, everything,” he says as the camera pans over some metal artworks, book shelves and retro movie posters. He also has an entire wall full of old pictures that tell interesting and amazing old stories.

Cogito Ergo Sum, reads wall above the door. (Youtube/Asian Paints)

He then takes us to his study room where he keeps all his many books and a beautiful yellow study table. He also introduces us to his ‘time machine’, the massive telescope in his living room. The actor, who will soon be seen as an astronaut in Chanda Mama Door Ke, says he can see the rings of Saturn, moons of Jupiter and even the Andromeda galaxy from the telescope.

Sushant with his telescope. (Youtube/Asian Paints)

The theme continues in his entertainment room which hosts a movie projector, his pictures from his visit to NASA, a few miniatures of space shuttles and more.

Sushant’s entertainment room. (Youtube/Asian Paints)

“There are many things here that are made of scraps and pieces, much like my career,” he says as we see more artwork in his home. He introduces us to his cute dog, the blue Maserati he always wanted to buy and the gorgeous view of the sea from his home.

Check out the full video:

Follow @htshowbiz for more