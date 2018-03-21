Inside Radhika Apte’s house where you’ll find beauty in everything. See pics, video

Bollywood actor Radhika Apte, in collaboration with a wall paint brand, has given the viewers a sneak peek into her house in Mumbai. Radhika, who is married to musician Benedict Taylor, moved from London to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting. Originally from Pune in Maharashtra, she has spent years in London.

A house that is eclectic in taste with a lot of plants, books and open spaces, it reflects Radhika’s sensibilities.

In the video, Radhika says, “There is beauty in everything. When you’re resilient, you’re kind, you have openness, kindness then you’re beautiful. It depends on what you choose to see.” She also gives credit to her husband for envisaging the right house for them, “Benedict (Radhika’s husband) has a great sense of which house to live in. He is better at imagining what the house could be turned into. I am better at turning it into that thing.”

Talking about the play of light and plants in her house, she adds, “When you wake up, you need to have light in your house. So, I always look for houses where there is enough light.”

Take this reading corner, for instance...

The couple’s love for books and Mediterranean colours is reflected in this entrance...

Radhika is looking forward to a busy 2018 with at least six films in different languages.

Currently, Radhika Apte is working in Bazaar that also has Saif Ali Khan. She will also be seen with Harshvardhan Kapoor in Bhavesh Joshi. The film directed by Vikramditya Motwane is about vigilante justice.

