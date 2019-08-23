Pachtaoge song: Vicky Kaushal hugs death on learning of Nora Fatehi’s betrayal in this twisted love story. Watch

music

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 16:16 IST

Actor Vicky Kaushal’s first music video with Nora Fatehi is out and it’s a lover’s curse for his cheating partner. Titled Pachtaoge, the song is a melodious heartbreak number revolving around an extramarital relationship.

Actor Prabh Uppal of music album Jaani Ve fame plays Nora’s boyfriend in the music video. It surely makes your heart bleed for Vicky who looks heartbroken on learning about his wife’s betrayal. Sung by Arijit Singh, Pachtaoge has been composed & written by Jaani with music by B Praak.

The song has been written from the perspective of a doting husband (Vicky) who doesn’t mind drinking poison given by his wife (Nora) who cheats on him. The video shows Vicky catching his wife red-handed as she leaves dinner midway to meet her boyfriend.

The music video seems to be an instant hit among the music lovers. A fan reacted, “Truly touched my heart. This is one of the song which have emotions more than its meaning .bless to vicky and nora.” Another wrote, “Arijit Singh is using Arabic harkhats at high notes in this song which is very tough!!! Great singer I salute him.”

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the song was shot in Shimla in June over a two-day schedule. It has been directed by Arvindr Khaira. Shimla’s cobbled streets and European architecture was a natural choice for the director who said that it has been a while since we saw a “music video which is so passionate and packs in so much intensity.”

Also read: Mahi Vij slams haters questioning her weight gain, says ‘my priority is feeding my baby, not my figure’

Nora also told the daily, “I’d been waiting for such opportunities as I have always wanted to be an actress.”

Nora has just featured in John Abraham’s film Batla House which continues to hold its ground at the box office. She has recreated the Saki song, originally performed by Koena Mitra in the film, Musafir. Vicky has just won his first National Film Award for his performance in the film, Uri: The Surgical Strike. He shared it with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 16:13 IST