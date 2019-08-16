Pachtaoge first look: Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi crank up the passion in latest Arijit Singh song

bollywood

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 13:04 IST

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi will soon star in a new music video called Pachtaoge. Produced by T Series’ Bhushan Kumar, the first look of the video was out on Friday.

In the picture, which is now online, Vicky holds Nora by her waist as he looks at her intently. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the song has been sung by Arijit Singh and was shot in Shimla in June this year. It has been directed by Arvindr Khaira. Shot over a two-day schedule, the song deals with love and betrayal. Shimla’s cobbled streets and European architecture was a natural choice for the director who said that it has been a while since we saw a “music video which is so passionate and packs in so much intensity”.

Talking about the music video, Nora told the paper, “I’d been waiting for such opportunities as I have always wanted to be an actress.” This will be the first time Vicky will star in a music video and he said working with Nora was a memorable experience. He said, “She’s a person who radiates positivity and we had a lot of fun shooting with her. When I heard the song for the first time, I was hooked and played it on a loop for the longest time.”

Nora was, of course, excited about working with Vicky. “I am excited to work with Vicky, who is a celebrated actor. Pachtaoge is a step forward in my career.”

Vicky, meanwhile, has his kitty full. He has been shooting for his next, Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh biopic. Earlier this year, the first look pictures from the film’s shoot in St Petersburg took the internet by storm, with Vicky sporting a military style hairdo. With an early 20th century style hat and overcoat, Vicky looked different from all his previous looks. Vicky also has films like Karan Johar’s multistarrer Takht, where he will appear as Aurangzeb and Bhoot The Haunted Ship, also with Karan. Vicky also has a film based on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, to be directed by Raazi director Meghna Gulzar. In June this year, Vicky stun audience in the first-look shot from the film.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 13:01 IST