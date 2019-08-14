Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal share pics as Amitabh Bachchan sends them handwritten notes after National Award wins

bollywood

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal, who shared the National Film Award for Best Actor, were in for a surprise as actor Amitabh Bachchan sent an appreciation note to both, congratulating them for the win. While Ayushmann won the award for his performance in Andhadhun, Vicky received it for Uri The Surgical Strike - his biggest blockbuster.

Amitabh sent flowers and a note to Ayushmann that read, “ Ayushmann! On your national award, greetings and wishes for many more to follow.” Sharing a picture of the letter and flowers, Ayushmann tweeted in Hindi, “When the millenium superstar wishes you for the national award, it is no less than the award itself.Thank you Amitabh sir, jaya maam.”

इस सदी के महानायक से जब आपको राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार मिलने की उपलब्धि पर प्रशंसा मिलती है तो वह राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार से कम नहीं होती है।धन्यवाद अमिताभ sir, जया maam 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SzR9ATRT0t — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 13, 2019

Vicky also shared a picture of the flowers he received from the Badla star on his Instagram stories. “This means the world to me. Thank you Bachchan sir and Jaya maam!” he wrote with the post. In his note to Vicky, Amitabh wrote, “Vicky! A Most deserving award. Love and greetings and many more to follow in time. Keep up the good work.”

Congratulating Vicky for the award, Ayushmann had shared a picture with him on Instagram. “This guy is a gem. As soon as he got to know about his/our victory in the national awards, he called me and congratulated me. Vicky yara, m so proud of you. Thank you for being so gracious. Lots of love.” The Vicky Donor actor signed it off with an Andaz Apna Apna reference: “Do dost ek hi pyali me chai peeyengey, isase pyaar badhta hai.”

Reacting to the announcement, Vicky had said, “Words might fall short to describe the happiness I’m feeling right now. For my work to be recognised by the honourable National Film Awards Jury is truly a moving moment for me and my family. I wish to thank each and every member of the jury committee for finding me worthy of the prestigious Best Actor Award. I’m also very happy to be sharing the award with someone whom I admire, both as a person and as an actor.”

