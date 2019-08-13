Mission Mangal song Shaabaashiyan: A teary Akshay Kumar will make your heart swell with pride. Watch here

bollywood

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 20:35 IST

Mere days before the release of his upcoming film, Mission Mangal, actor Akshay Kumar has shared a new song from the inspirational drama, titled Shaabaashiyan. The one-and-a-half minute video was shared on his official Instagram account, as well as on YouTube.

The lyrics of the song go something like this, “Kar ke dikha kamaal vo, aake zameen pe, deke jaaye aasman, Shaabaashiyaan.” The visuals show Akshay and his co-stars, Nithya Menen, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan and Kirti Kulhari, hugging it out, perhaps after the mission’s success. The video shows Akshay’s character tearing up, as the entire crew of the mission celebrates its unprecedented success.

Shaabaashiyan has been composed by Amit Trivedi, performed by Shilpa Rao, Anand Bhaskar and Abhijeet Srivastava, and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The song, as well as the concept of the film, seem to be a huge success among the fans. “India is indeed making us proud with its immense contribution to the world and it indeed holds a very important place in the world!!!!” one fan wrote in the comments section. “I will go first Day First Show,” wrote another.

Mission Mangal tells the true story of India’s Mars Orbiter Mission, which was accomplished not only on the first go, but with an extremely low budget.

Directed by debutant director Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal will have its Australian premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on Independence Day. Mission Mangal is set to clash with John Abraham’s Batla House on Independence Day, August 15.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 20:35 IST