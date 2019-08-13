Akshay Kumar sticks makeup brush up Sonakshi Sinha’s nose, gets smacked for his prank. Watch her squeal

bollywood

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 18:09 IST

The cast of the upcoming film Mission Mangal seems to be having a blast ahead of the film’s release on Independence Day. Actor Sonakshi Sinha has put out a new video on social media, in which her co-star Akshay Kumar can be seen applying makeup to her face, before pulling a trademark prank.

The short, 10-second video, posted by Sonakshi on her Instagram stories, shows the actor getting her makeup done by ‘low budget’ makeup artist Akshay Kumar. “Can you see the concentration on his face?” Sonakshi asks as Akshay touches up her eyes and her cheeks. But then, just as Sonakshi says ‘I don’t think people will recognise me anymore,’ Akshay takes her by surprise and sticks the brush up her nose. With a squeal, Sonakshi smacks him.

The actors were joined by co-stars Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen, while promoting Mission Mangal in New Delhi. Mission Mangal tells the inspiring true story of India’s Mars Orbiter, Mangalyaan 2, and the team of female scientists behind it.

Mission Mangal will clash at the box office with John Abraham’s upcoming thriller, Batla House. Akshay and John’s films previously clashed in 2018, when Gold and Satyameva Jayate were released on the same day. Independence Day will also see the release of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. A dark horse in the race is Netflix’s Sacred Games, which will release all eight episodes of its second season on the same day.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 18:09 IST