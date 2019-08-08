Mission Mangal latest trailer: Akshay Kumar calls ISRO Impossible Space Research Organisation. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 13:17 IST

The second trailer of Mission Mangal is out and shows why it is important to take failures in our stride in order to move closer to achieve success. Akshay Kumar, who plays mission director Rakesh Dhawan in the film, takes centre stage in the trailer as he goes from being hopeless to realising India’s Mars Orbiter Mission is very much possible.

On being told to get India ready for the Mars mission, Rakesh (Akshay) gives a prompt reply in the new Mission Mars trailer, “Pure ISRO ko pata hai ki ye hone wala nahi hai (The entire ISRO knows that its not getting to happen).” He later goes on to convince his team how ISRO stands for Impossible Space Research Organisation because there can be a dream beyond reality.

The new Mission Mangal trailer shows how scientist Tara Shinde (Vidya Balan) comes up with the idea of using the parts of their stalled Chandrayaan 2 project in the Mars Mission in order to utilise their materials and keep the budget under control. It also shows other cast members Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi.

The new trailer introduces Sonakshi as Eka Gandhi, who wants to quit the project whereas Taapsee plays Kritika Aggarwal, who finds herself in an embarrassing situation during her car driving lessons. Akshay shared the trailer on Twitter with the caption, “Fall down 7 times, get up eight! Here’s a story of never giving up!”

Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is set to hit the theatres on Independence Day, August 15. Recently, former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly was among many celebrities who tweeted praise for the film and for celebrating women who believe “the sky is not the limit”, after the makers released its new promo across various regional languages.

