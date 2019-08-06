Sonakshi Sinha on why Akshay Kumar’s face dominates Mission Mangal posters: ‘Jo bikta hai, voh dikhta hai’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 09:27 IST

Not one to mince her words, actor Sonakshi Sinha exudes confidence when she speaks. Perhaps that’s what translates into her film choices as well. Be it doing a film like Lootera (2013) that broke her ‘glamorous’ image, or balancing it with an out-and-out masala franchise like Dabangg (the third part of which she’s filming with Salman Khan), she has worked with the biggest of stars in Bollywood. Yet, she doesn’t seem to have any worry about how much screen-time she gets in any project. She tells us that she’s only concerned with her part, and how she executes it.

Excerpts:

You started off in films with masala potboilers, but your recent and upcoming lineup of films like Khandaani Shafakhana and Mission Mangal are not run-of-the-mill fares. What made you shift to such subjects?

That’s what keeps me engaged with my work. I get to play different roles in every film. Even if you see my lineup, each one is different. It’s been going on for the past few years. I really enjoy doing and watching those kind of films. But it’s not like I’ll stop doing (masala) films. I also want to do that, and do this. I want to be that actor you can imagine in any kind of films, any genre and it can be as contrasting as a Lootera or a Rowdy Rathore.

Kalank earlier this year, and Mission Mangal next, both are multi-starrers. How do you handle professional rivalries that crop up due to whether each actor will get enough screen-time?

I honestly, haven’t faced that at all. Why should I be insecure? I’m very confident about my work, and what I’ve to offer as an actress, what I bring to the table and a film. I work very hard, and nobody can take that and my talent away from me. I know that is what’s going to get me work at the end of the day, not my connections with anyone, not who I am. It’s just how I’m on set, as an actor, how I work with people.

Mission Mangal is a story about a team of women scientists. But the hero, Akshay Kumar’s face was bigger than anyone on the film’s poster. What is your take on this?

I also read this somewhere. To all of us, it was team work. Even while we were shooting, nobody was made to feel smaller than the other person, despite there being so many people. And the fact of the matter is that Akshay Kumar is the biggest star in the film! Someone had told me very long back (smiles) and this line has stuck in my head: ‘Jo bikta hai, voh dikhta hai’. Today, if you see Akshay’s collections, he’s the highest selling star in the entire film, that is why (his face is bigger on the poster).

Also read: Shahid Kapoor’s Euro bike trip with Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu is straight out of the dreams. See pics

Having worked with younger crop like Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh, and veteran stars like Salman Khan and Akshay, do you find any difference in, say, how they behave on sets, their prep process?

Every actor has a different process. I can’t compare according to the age, or how long they have been in the industry. Salman has a different process, Akshay will have a different one, so will Varun and Aditya (Roy Kapoor). It depends on the actor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 09:25 IST