Shahid Kapoor’s Euro bike trip with Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu is straight out of the dreams. See pics

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 09:06 IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor is currently biking with his friends across Europe and the pictures are proof, he is having a great experience driving amid the water bodies and lush green surroundings. The actor is accompanied by brother Ishaan Khatter, actor Kunal Kemmu and others.

Sharing a picture with his bunch of friends on Instagram, Shahid wrote, “Happy vibes. Boys with their toys. #bikerboys.” While Shahid and Kunal can be seen at the centre, Ishaan is sitting on the ground while holding their legs.

Shahid Kapoor strikes a pose with brother Ishaan Khatter.

Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu wait for food.

Kunal also shared several pictures from their bike tour on Instagram. He introduced his team in one of the pictures which he captioned, “The crew!!” Kunal can be seen at the centre with Shahid and Ishaan beside him in the picture.

He also shared a solo picture with the caption, “Bright sunshine and all my favourite things.” His wife and actor Soha Ali Khan quickly commented to the picture saying, “Not all.” Another picture shows him sitting on a bridge over a river with green mountains in the background.

Kunal Kemmu strikes a pose.

Bollywood actors go biking across Europe.

The bikers pose for the camera.

Shahid was recently spotted wife Mira Rajput at filmmaker Karan Johar’s house party last week. Many other celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Zoya Akhtar were also a part of it. Karan had shared an inside glimpse from the get-together in a candid video on Instagram. However, SAD MLA Manjinder Sirsa had accused them of being in a “drugged state” and had requested them to undergo a dope test in order to prove their innocence.

Shahid is currently basking in the success of Kabir Singh which became the biggest grosser of this year with domestic box office collections of around Rs 250 crore. Kunal was recently vacationing in London with Soha, daughter Inaaya where they joined Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur. He had also shared several fun pictures with the two kids from their vacation.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 09:05 IST