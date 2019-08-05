Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri invites you to explore unseen corners of Mannat, says ‘This is a house with no rules.’ See pics

bollywood

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri, has taken part in a special photoshoot for Vogue India’s Casa Vogue edition, which took place at the family home in Mumbai, Mannat. Several pictures from the shoot, including the magazine cover, have been shared online by Gauri and Shah Rukh.

Taking to Instagram, Gauri shared the cover picture, which shows her posing on a verandah, wearing a sleek black dress. “Mannat unseen,” the covers says.

Vogue India’s Instagram page shared a couple of other shots. The first, a monochrome picture of Gauri posing in a black dress, and quotes her as saying, “This is a house with no rules. I have never had any decrees for homework or mealtimes.”

In another picture, which appears to be of a lavish walk-in closet, adorned with shoes and perfumes, she said, “Everyone in my family has contributed towards making this space their own.” The photos are credited to Signe Vilstrup.

A third post contains several more images, showing off Mannat’s movie theatre, Shah Rukh’s awards cabinet, and a fancy marble washroom. “I don’t like minimalist spaces,” Gauri is quoted as saying in the caption. “I love things that are warm, eclectic, personal and collectible. My home has been built gradually over years of collecting stuff that I feel passionately about. It’s essential to make something your own.”

Beautiful homes are made by beautiful home makers. Bas! pic.twitter.com/PXTYIHsrmm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 5, 2019

Shah Rukh took to Twitter to share the monochrome picture, which he captioned, “Beautiful homes are made by beautiful home makers. Bas!” The couple recently went to the Maldives, along with their children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. Both Gauri and Shah Rukh shared several pictures from the family vacation on social media.

