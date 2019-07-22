Shah Rukh Khan shares holiday pics from Maldives with ‘perfect wife’ Gauri Khan and their kids. See here

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is living his best life holidaying in Maldives with his family. He has shared four new pictures from his vacation as they bid goodbye to the beach destination and head back to Mumbai.

Shah Rukh shared photos of all his three kids--sons Aryan and AbRam and daughter Suhana--and his wife Gauri Khan on Twitter on Monday. “Perfect Handstand. Perfect Harmony. Perfect Sunset. And Perfect wife!! Thank you @JumeirahJV and @MakePlansHols for a Perfect Holiday,” he wrote in his tweet.

Perfect Handstand. Perfect Harmony. Perfect Sunset. And Perfect wife!! Thank you @JumeirahJV and @MakePlansHols for a Perfect Holiday. pic.twitter.com/yysFHdSJmS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 22, 2019

In the pictures, Aryan is seen perfecting a headstand in a pair of red shorts at their resort. Suhana is seen striking a pose next to the blue sea as the sun goes down and AbRam is seen enjoying a snorkelling session wit his dad. Shah Rukh and Gauri also clicked a rare selfie together.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s smoking pics from Miami vacation divide Twitter

Feeling bad having to leave Maldives and especially all the wonderful people at Jumeirah Vittaveli. Thank u for a lovely holiday @JumeirahJV will miss u all. pic.twitter.com/sg7Bxmr2pV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 21, 2019

Sharing a glimpse of himself chilling in Maldives, SRK also shared a small clip on Twitter which showed him on a yacht tour, earlier on Monday. “Feeling bad having to leave Maldives and especially all the wonderful people at #JumeirahVittaveli. Thank u for a lovely holiday @jumeirahvittaveli will miss u all,” he captioned the video.

On Sunday, Gauri posted an adorable picture of her children. The mother of three captioned the photo as “My Three Little” with a red heart emoji. The picture shows Aryan and Suhana twinning in a black T-shirts while AbRan donned a blue T-shirt.

Shah Rukh married Gauri in 1991. They welcomed their son, Aryan in 1997 and daughter Suhana was born in 2000. In 2013, they became parents of a third child, AbRam, who was born through a surrogate mother.

The actor was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero opposite Anushka Sharma. Recently, Shah Rukh and Aryan dubbed for the Hindi version of The Lion King. While he voiced Mufasa, his son dubbed for Simba. The film had released on July 19.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 17:25 IST