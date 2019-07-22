Kunal Kemmu teaches daughter Inaaya the perfect pout, wife Soha Ali Khan trolls him for shirtless pic

Actor Kunal Kemmu is on a vacation with his family in London and their pictures prove how much fun they are having together. His wife and actor Soha Ali Khan shared an adorable picture of him and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Instagram on Monday.

The picture shows Kunaal and Inaaya showing their best pouting faces to each other. Inaaya looks cute in her pigtails and seems to have been interrupted by her dad during a colouring session. “Mirror image @khemster2 #poutpractice,” Soha captioned the photo.

Their fans could not help cooing over father-daughter duo’s cuteness. “So very cute and adorable,” wrote one fan. “By far the Cutest pic on Internet,” wrote another fan.

Soha had earlier shared a picture of her shirtless husband on Instagram. The photo showed him pushing a stroller in a park, wearing nothing but a pair of black shorts, sneakers and a hat. “This is what happens when you decide to pack last minute #verycasualsunday #londonsummer @khemster2,” Soha hilariously captioned the picture. Kunal got a lot of praise for his chiseled abs and good looks. “For a moment i thought neymar is there,” wrote one fan. Soha’s funny captioned also tickled many. “Humour level is so damn high,” wrote a fan.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s smoking pics from Miami vacation divide Twitter

Inaaya’s cousin and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur was also spotted in London with his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday. The mother-son duo were seen in a park, joined by their nanny. Kareena clicked selfies with her fans and was also seen trying to calm Taimur when he threw a tiny tantrum.

Kunal had earlier shared a photograph of the two toddlers on Instagram. He captioned it: “Tim and Inni.” In the image, Taimur and Inaaya have their backs to the camera and are seen walking on grass.

Check out more pics from their holiday:

Kareena was shooting for her film Angrezi Medium in London. She is still there while Saif has returned to India.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 18:09 IST