Taimur and Inaaya hold hands as they go for a walk in London and internet can’t stop gushing, see pic

Actor Kunal Kemmu, wife Soha Ali Khan and their daughter Inaaya Naummi Kemmu were spotted at the Mumbai airport recently. We know now that they too are in London and have joined Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on their vacation.

Sharing a picture of cousins, Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya, Kunal wrote: “Tim & Inni.” With their backs to the camera, the two kids can be seen walking on grass. While Taimur has a blue t-shirt and white shorts on, little Inaaya sports a white T-shirt and a pair of printed denim pants. Her hair is cutely tied up in a bun.

The cute picture had everyone on internet gushing over it. Former MTV VJ and wife of actor Arshad Warsi, Maria Goretti, was absolutely taken over by the sweetness of the picture and simply wrote ‘Awwww’, while Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions wrote “Too sweet”. Many other Instagram users left red-heart and heart-eyes emojis in the comments section.

Actor Soha Ali Khan too shared the same picture as her Instagram story. She also added another video clip showing Inaaya running on the grass and wrote “I believe I can fly” with pink heart emojis. It is clear that the family is out in the sun in one of many parks that dot London city.

Kunal, meanwhile, has been shooting for his next film, Malang which also stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani; it is being directed by Mohit Suri. The actor’s last outing, Kalank, a multistarrer featuring the likes of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, sank without a trace at the box office.

Kareena, Karisma with mom Babita and their kids Taimur, Samaira and Kiaan.

Many other members of the extended Kapoor family are already in London. Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan have been stationed in London since May end, as they are on a vacation cum work mode. Karisma and her kids along with her mother Babita, joined the party for her birthday, on June 25. Karisma also shared a photo with her sister, mother and their children on Thursday.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 10:36 IST