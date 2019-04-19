Kunal Kemmu on his role in Kalank: ‘He is a different person in every scene’

Kalank, starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in lead roles, has a few more actors in prominent roles including Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. But another actor who was noticed in the film’s trailer was Kunal Kemmu, who is also being praised for his small but important role in the film. The actor is happy to have been offered the role and is overjoyed with the response he has got.

Talking to Pinkvilla about playing Abdul in Kalank, Kunal said, “Karan and myself and nobody else had seen me in such a character, different makeup, kohl eyes, then again 180 degree when it comes to the role because he is introduced as this righteous guy in the beginning and later in the second half he comes in his own, a greyer side to him.”

Talking more about the character, he added, “What hooked me to Abdul was the simplicity and complexity that he had. Primarily, I really wanted to do a part which if not as dark but as intense as Abdul, and I thought it was an interesting part where even though not many scenes witnesses a long journey. Every scene, he is a different person.”

While the story revolves around the lead characters, Kunal was happy to be a part of the film. On being asked about having little screen time, Kunal said, “I think that is a better place to be in rather than be in a place where people are like ‘I expected so much and I wish it was less of it.’”

The actor also spoke about working with Varun, who plays Zafar in the film. He said, “I have spent a lot of time with Varun on sets and off sets, and I think I really get along with him and I really enjoy doing my scenes with him. With Varun, he is like the constant source of encouragement. He is a very entertaining person to be around and very vocal about the things he feels. I have known him and am comfortable with him.”

Kalank is expected to benefit from the extended weekend and has already collected Rs 31 crore in two days.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 17:54 IST