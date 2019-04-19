Kalank box office day 2: Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan film registers major dip, earns estimated Rs 10 crore

After registering the highest opening collection of the year, Bollywood’s latest release Kalank saw a major dip in collections on the second day of its release following mixed reviews and criticism over the narrative. While critics have appreciated Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s performances and Madhuri Dixit’s elegant presence in the film, it has majorly been panned for being lengthy and predictable. According to early estimates, Kalank has earned Rs 10 crore on Thursday, more than 50% drop in the earnings from day one. The two-day total for the movie now stands at Rs 31 crore.

Also read: Kalank: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan have eyes only for each other in new stills before title song’s release. See pics here

A BoxofficeIndia report claimed the film collected an estimated Rs 10-10.5 crore on the second day. The film has also earned Rs 51 crore overseas, trade analyst Joginder Tuteja tweeted.

Directed by Abhishek Varman of 2 States fame, Kalank collected Rs 21.06 crore on Wednesday — the first day of the release. With the collection on the first day, which was a holiday on account of Mahavir Jayanti, the film became 2019’s highest opener, highest opener for Alia Bhatt and Varun’s careers as well as their biggest opener together.

The period war film, Kesari starring Akshay Kumar has been pushed to second position on the list of top openers of 2019 and Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy is a close third with Rs 19.41 crore opening collection. While Varun’s highest opener before Kalank was Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol-starrer Dilwale with an earning of Rs 21 crore, Alia had Gully Boy as her highest opener. Alia and Varun had their best opening collection together with their last outing — Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017) which earned Rs 12.25 crore on day one of its release.

Produced by Karan Johar, Kalank is a period drama set in the 1940s and filmed on grand and lavish sets. Kalank, that also stars Madhuri, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha, is a story of family, passion and emotions.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 09:01 IST