Disha Patani injured on sets of Malang, to resume shoot soon

Actor Disha Patani reportedly got injured on the sets of Malang but will be back on the sets soon, as per schedule. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, “Disha got hurt while shooting a sequence for Malang. The actress has received the required medication and she is better now. Disha will resume shooting as per schedule.” In a video that the website shared, Disha can be seen being administered an injection even as she gets her hair and makeup done. It looks like she is inside a makeup van.

Disha had also injured herself during the rehearsals for her latest outing, Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. She played a circus artiste in the film which also featured Katrina Kaif. In an interview to DNA, she revealed that she injured herself during rehearsals but had to continue jumping and doing the flips despite the injury. “This is among the toughest things I have done. I injured my knee while shooting and still had to do the flips, dance, jump the fire hoops, etc. In fact, my knee has still not recovered!”

Malang is touted to be a romantic horror film. Talking about his role in the film, Kunal had earlier told IANS: “It’s an interesting film. It’s got a lot of shades to it. It has me playing a cop again, it’s a very interesting part and I am looking forward to it.” Apart from Malang, Disha has Anees Bazmee’s romcom opposite Kartik Aaryan in her kitty.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 15:22 IST