Kunal Kemmu poses with Taimur and daughter Inaaya in London, Dia Mirza calls them pumpkins. See pic

Actor Kunal Kemmu has joined Kareena Kapoor’s family in London and can’t stop gushing about how his daughter Inaaya bonds with her cousin, Taimur. The actor has shared a new picture with the two kids on Instagram as they sit together on a rock for a picture.

Kunal shared the picture on Instagram with a heart emoji and can be seen with Inaaya on the left and Taimur on the right. While Kunal and Inaaya are seen twinning in white tees, Taimur has colourful temporary tattoos on both his knees.

Both the star kids enjoy a huge fan following on social media and were showered with praise in the comments section. Actor Shreyas Talpade commented, “Teen bachche dil kay sachche (three kids with hearts of gold).” Actor Dia Mirza reacted saying, “Ufffff pumpkins” whereas actor Sandeepa Dhar and film producer Apoorva Mehta called them, “Adorable.”

Many of their fans also compared them to their family members. A fan wrote, “Wait is that Temur on the right? He’s like a mini Saif!” Another wrote, “Innya looks like Sara.”

The actor had shared a similar picture a day before from his walk in the park with the two kids. The picture showed Taimur holding Inaaya’s hand as they walked together with their backs towards the camera. He captioned it, “Tim & Inni.”

Kunal also shared a picture of him buying two ice-creams for himself and wrote, “Both those ice creams are for me.. there you go I said it!! I love soft serve.”

Kunal was spotted leaving for London with wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya a few days ago. Kareena is already stationed there with husband Saif Ali Khan, mother Babita, sister Karisma Kapoor and her kids Samiera and Kiaan.

The actor was last seen in Kalank, which failed to perform at the box office. He will now be seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang, which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 10:13 IST