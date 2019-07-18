Kareena Kapoor, Karisma pose with mom Babita, kids Taimur, Samaira and Kiaan before giving us a sister jam

Actors Kareena Kapoor’s London vacation-cum-work schedule continues. While Kareena has completed shooting for her upcoming Angrezi Medium, husband Saif Ali Khan seems busy with his film, Jaawani Janeman. Not just Kareena, Saif and son Taimur Ali Khan, her sister Karisma, mother Babita, niece Samaira and nephew Kiaan have been stationed in the English capital for a while now as well. Karisma has now shared a fresh family picture and a video featuring just her and Kareena.

The low-angle shot shows Kareena posing with her family even as Taimur looks distracted seated in a pram and munching some snacks. Kareena looks beautiful in an off white cream trouser and sweatshirt, with her burgundy lipstick standing out. Karisma is a cool jeans and sweater combination while her daughter Samaira is in a huge pink sweater.

The boomerang features only Karisma and Kareena, “And while she pouts i pose #sistersarethebest.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra almost lost her first film after a nose surgery, here’s how her looks have changed over the years

The first look of Kareena from Angrezi Medium was revealed some time back. Kareena, who is playing a cop in the film, was seen as a cop in London. Incidentally, the film marks the return of actor Irrfan Khan to acting after getting treated for cancer. It also stars Patakha actor Radhika Madan and Dimple Kapadia.

Kareena has been going back and forth between London and Mumbai as her next assignment -- as a judge for the next season of Dance India Dance -- requires her to come to Mumbai for shoots of its episodes.

Kareena has completed shooting for her next with Akshay Kumar starrer Good News. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She will also start shooting for her next with Karan Johar called Takht, reportedly by year-end.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 15:25 IST