Sonakshi Sinha hopes to have the ‘sex talk’ with her parents after Khandaani Shafakhana, because she hasn’t yet

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 20:17 IST

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has said that like a lot of Indian kids, she never had the ‘sex talk’ with her parents, but hopes for that to change after the release of her new film Khandaani Shafakhana. Sonakshi plays a young woman who inherits her uncle’s fertility clinic in the film, due out on Friday.

She told the Times of India that sex is considered a taboo topic in India, which is why parents are hesitant to talk about it with their children. “Sex education is a must in schools; only then can we make everything else around it seem normal,” she said. “Why leave it to self-discovery, which sometimes can make kids go astray? If we educate youngsters about sex at the right time, they can make more informed choices, they can be clearer about their sexual orientation, be sensitive towards other people’s sexual preferences and most importantly, practise safe sex.”

Asked if she’s had the ‘sex talk’ with her parents, Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha, she said no. “I’ve never had a conversation around sex with my parents,” she said. “It’s just never happened. Trust me, I’m not the only one. There’s a large population of this country that has not spoken to their parents openly about sex because the subject has a strange awkwardness attached to it. That’s why people seek information outside, when it should be given to them at home. I hope when my parents see this film, they can have that chat with me and then, we will break that wall. Only thing is that it’s a few years too late, no?”

Sonakshi most recently appeared in the period epic Kalank, which also starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, alongside a host of supporting actors. The film was a critical and commercial disappointment. But Sonakshi said she took the hit in her stride. “People had such high expectations from Kalank, but its box-office result is something that we should all learn from. I just believe in doing my best because the rest is not in my control,” she said.

