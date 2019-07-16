Khandaani Shafakhana scene where I advertise a sex clinic was most difficult shot of my life: Sonakshi Sinha

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has said she shot the most difficult sequence of her career in her upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana - it was a scene where she advertises her sex clinic in a market. Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, Khandaani Shafakhana is a quirky take on how our society considers sex as a taboo topic. Starring Varun Sharma alongside Sonakshi, the film marks the Bollywood acting debut of Punjabi rapper Badshah.

Talking to Indian Express, Sonakshi said, “I shot the most difficult sequence of my career in this film, where I am shown advertising the clinic in a live market. So, I was on this cycle rickshaw and behind me was a huge banner, which had ‘sex’ written on it. I had to say the names of all the sex-related illnesses and I was really shy before doing it. Shilpi gave me the confidence to do it. That’s precisely what the film talks about, that there should be no hesitation in the first place, even if I have to talk about it in front of 1000 people.” Sonakshi plays a young, bubbly girl taking over her uncle’s ‘sex clinic’ after his demise.The film is set to hit theatres on August 2.

Also read: Katrina shares birthday pic from Mexico, gets trolled by Arjun Kapoor

“Making the film became easier because the director is female. I don’t think a man could have treated this film as sensitively as Shilpi has. I became very comfortable having her around me. I felt like I was working with an elder sister,” she added.

Monsoon mein माहौल hoga thoda aur romantic with #DilJaaniye and Lemon hero @Priyanshujora ❤ Song out now! Check it out here https://t.co/8GnI5A3nI2 and let me know what you think!!! pic.twitter.com/Ij2r1DNgq1 — Baby Bedi (@sonakshisinha) July 16, 2019

Reacting to reports that she is playing Paralympic silver medallist Deepa Malik in a biopic on her, Sonakshi told Asian Age, “It is speculation for now. I don’t like to talk about things until I sign on the dotted lines, so let it be speculation for now. But I promise you henceforth the scripts that I will choose will be very interesting.” Deepa, who was honoured with Arjuna award in 2012, is the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics. She was also felicitated with the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2017.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 16:58 IST