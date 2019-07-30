Kapil Sharma Show: When Salman Khan asked Sonakshi Sinha to lose weight, demanded a treat

tv

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:06 IST

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has revealed the story of how she landed with her debut, Dabangg, and the news was personally delivered by Salman Khan. She was speaking on The Kapil Sharma Show where she was promoting her upcoming film, Khandaani Shafakhana.

A Mumbai Mirror report claimed Sonakshi once worked as an audience manager at a fashion show, and Salman was in the audience. “He strolled up to me and suggested I lose weight as he was looking forward to casting me in his movie,” Sonakshi was quoted as saying. She added that the star also asked her for a treat for the “good news”. “I had only Rs 3000 in my wallet that day and I was too embarrassed to take him out,” she added.

Sonakshi made her Bollywood debut with Salman’s Dabangg, and is currently working on the third installment of the hit franchise with him. The actor is currently awaiting the release of Khandaani Shafakhana that aims at normalizing discussion about sex in our society. The film marks the acting debut of rapper Badshah and also stars Varun Sharma and Annu Kapoor. Talking about the film, she recently said, “The film is about Babita Bedi, who runs a sex clinic after she inherits it. I was surprised and wondered why they were approaching me for a film with a bold theme like this. If you see my track record, I have only done family entertainers. So, I was confused initially, but when they narrated the entire subject to me, I was floored.”

She is also working on Bhuj The Pride alongside Sanjay Duttt and Ajay Devgn, apart from Dabangg 3. She also has Jagan Shakti’s Mission Mangal slated for release on August 15 that also stars Akshay Kumar, Taaapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari and Vidya Balan in lead roles.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 18:04 IST