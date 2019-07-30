Salman Khan posts special message for Sanjay Dutt with a happy throwback pic, says ‘Happy Birthday Baba’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:48 IST

As actor Sanjay Dutt turned 60 on Monday, several industry friends wished him on social media and joining them was close friend and actor Salman Khan - he shared a throwback picture with Sanjay and wished him a happy birthday.

Sharing a picture from the 90s, Salman wrote, “Happy birthday baba... @duttsanjay”. In the image, both the actors are seen laughing their hearts out as they hold hands. While Sanjay paired his denims with a white ganji, Salman sported an orange shirt with his jeans.

The friendship of Salman and Sanjay traces back to younger days, even before they hit stardom. However reports claimed that they hit a sour patch when Sanjay Dutt was jailed in the illegal possession of arms case. Reacting to the rumours, Sanjay had told PTI in 2016, “I am happy you brought this (question) as Salman is my younger brother. He was always my younger brother and will always be. God has given him all grace and he has got good success. He (Salman) is also busy I am also busy, so we can’t meet everyday. Earlier also we used to not meet everyday. We met in Madrid (Spain), but no one wrote anything about that,” Dutt said and requested the media not to make an issue out of it. “You (media) all write that we had a fight. What fight? Who fights with younger brother? There is nothing ... I love him,” he said.

“Lot of people from Bollywood called and wished me and I am grateful to all of them for the love. I love Bollywood. Salman did call me up, he is my younger brother,” he added.

On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for brother Arbaaz Khan’s production Dabangg 3 where he will be seen alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Sudeep and Mahie Gill. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah lined up for later this year where he will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time.

Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand, has shot for his portions in Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj The Pride of India and will also be seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat that stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead. Sanjay also shared the first teaser of Prasthanam Hindi remake on his birthday.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 10:48 IST