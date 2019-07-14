Salman Khan reflects on changing morals in new note, says ‘Life used to be black-and-white, now it’s grey’

Actor Salman Khan, who has been sharing funny personal videos on Instagram since a few weeks, has now shared a selfie with a note. The actor can be seen focussing on something seen blurred in the picture.

Sharing a black-and-white selfie of himself on Instagram, Salman wrote, “Life used to be black-and-white, yes or no, truth or lies, it was crystal clear now perhaps it’s grey, it’s maybe. Who the hell cares, is that true? Hope not for god’s sake. Long live morals nd principles and ethics.”

Salman had recently talked about his stardom in a Filmfare interview and how it will eventually fade away. He had said, “Stardom will fade eventually. It’s a huge task to keep it going for such a long time. I guess Shah Rukh, Aamir, Akki, Ajay…we’re the only ones who have been able to pull it off for such a long time. We’ll try our best to keep it going for another few years. Just like in the case of all superstars, the box-office collection will come down to eight to ten percent. But it hasn’t started yet.”

The actor is basking in the success of his big Eid release, Bharat which collected 211 crore at the domestic box office.

He is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Dabangg 3 and has been sharing funny behind the scenes videos on his social handles. A recent video showed him taking dance lessons from choreographer-turned director Prabhudheva along with co-star Sudeep. The actor can be seen having fun while attempting the dance steps in his own style.

Salman also has his hands full with his television projects. He is already producing The Kapil Sharma Show and is all set to launch the ninth season of dance reality show, Nach Baliye. He will also return as host on Bigg Boss 13.

