Happy birthday Sanjay Dutt: 10 pics to prove how family is everything for him

Sanjay Dutt turns 60 on Monday and to celebrate his birthday we have just the right treat for you. The actor, who celebrated his wife Maanayata’s birthday earlier last week is surely hoping for a similarly special day with his family. But if your party invitation got lost in the mail, we bring you his 10 best pics with his family.

Sanjay has often talked about the importance of family in his life. He has called his late father and actor Sunil Dutt the pillar of his strength and since the release of his biographical film Sanju last year, everyone learnt what his mother, late actor Nargis, meant to him.

In Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood’s Bad Boy, writer Yasser Usman wrote that the actor did not cry for three years after Nargis’ death. Nargis died on May 3, 1981 of cancer just before the release of Sanjay’s film Rocky. “Sanjay had not cried when his mother died. It had been three long years since Nargis had passed away but Sanjay’s wounds were still festering,” Usman wrote.

Sanjay later received old taped letters from his mothers which finally broke the dam. “More than anything, Sanju Keep your humility. Keep your character. Never show off. Always be humble and always respect the elders. That is the thing that is going to take you far. And that is going to give you strength in your work,” Nargis said in the letters. “I burst out crying and I cried and cried. I cried continuously for four days . . . I think till then I hadn’t grieved for her when she passed away. So her voice and those tapes dhanged everything in my life,” the book quoted Sanjay as saying.

He felt a similar heartbreak when his father died in 2005 of a heart attack. On Sunil Dutt’s birth anniversary last year, Sanjay had said, “To the pillar of my strength, happy birthday Dad. You may not be here but I feel your presence in every breath I take. I cherish the time we had and strive to imbibe your teachings. We miss you.”

Talking about how his twins Iqra and Shahraan dealt with his jail term, he said in 2016 that he never revealed to them where he was. “I told them that I was shooting in the mountains. I had to say that because they are clever. They would say, ‘Call dad on his phone.’ So I used to send them letters. Luckily, we had two phone calls a month. I would call them. They would ask me how big the mountain was, and I’d say, ‘It takes two days to come and go.’ I’m glad that all this [his jail sentence] happened when they were young. They couldn’t understand what was happening,” Sanjay said.

Talking about his son and wife Maanayata, he had said, “I hope he doesn’t behave like me. He has got a better mother. She is disciplined.” Sanjay and Maanayata got married in 2008 and welcomed their kids in 2010. He was previously married to Richa Sharma-- with whom he has daughter Trishala--and Rhea Pillai.

Check out his best pics with family:

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 20:13 IST