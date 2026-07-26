Kochi, Three persons suffered serious injuries after a group allegedly attacked them following a road rage incident at Kakkanad near here, police said on Sunday. Three seriously injured in alleged road rage assault near Kochi

The injured were identified as Muhammed Shafi, Praveen Kumar and Nisam, all residents of Vazhakkala, who were allegedly attacked by three persons travelling in a car.

Police stated that the incident occurred at around 2 am on Sunday, near the roundabout at the NGO Quarters Junction in Kakkanad.

According to the police, the altercation began when Shafi and his friends, who were travelling on a motorcycle, allegedly failed to give way to the car carrying the accused.

As per the FIR, enraged by the incident, the first accused allegedly punched Shafi and his friends in the face using brass knuckles.

The FIR alleged that all three accused repeatedly kicked and assaulted the victims with the intention of killing them.

"The assault left Shafi with a fractured jaw, four loosened lower front teeth and a forehead injury. Praveen Kumar suffered a skull fracture and internal bleeding, while Nisam sustained severe nasal injuries and deep cuts inside his lip," the FIR said.

Police learned about the incident after receiving an intimation from Ernakulam Medical College Hospital, where the injured had been admitted for treatment.

Thrikkakara police registered a case under Sections 126 , 115 , 117 , 118 , 109 and 3 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said they had recovered video footage of the incident and identified the registration number of the accused's vehicle.

Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused, they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.