Deepika Padukone shares throwback picture with Ranveer Singh, ‘Is wifey missing her hubby?’ fans ask. See here

Actor Deepika Padukone has shared a throwback picture of herself and husband Ranveer Singh caught in a candid moment at an awards event. She captioned the picture on Instagram as, “Us.”

Both of them are seen smiling at each other as they pose for the picture. Their fans fell in love with the picture, which was not just liked by Ranveer but also actors Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. A fan called them a “ROYAL COUPLE” in the comments section. “Couple goals,” wrote another. One fan also commented, “mohobbat h indono se...ideal couple plus best actors.”

Some fans also wondered why Deepika has posted a throwback picture with Ranveer, who is currently shooting for his film ‘83 in the UK. A fan wrote, “Wifey is missing hubby”

The picture is from the Hello Hall of Fame Awards held in March this year. Deepika had walked the red carpet in a white gown and was conferred with the Entertainer of the Year (Female) award. Ranveer was a contrast in a black suit with a floral print and took home the Superstar Of The Year trophy.

Deepika also shared several pictures, wearing black co-ords, which was liked by everyone from Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma to Priyanka Chopra.

Deepika had attended Karan Johar’s house party on Saturday which also had Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora on the guest list. In an inside video shared by Karan, the actor can be seen in a little black dress and striking a killer pose for the camera.

