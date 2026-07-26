Gurugram, A surgery was performed allegedly on the wrong leg of a four-year-old ailing child at a government medical college in Nuh district, officials said on Sunday. Surgery performed on 'wrong' leg of four-year-old at govt hospital in Nuh

The mistake was discovered after the operation, and the procedure was then allegedly repeated on the correct leg that required surgery in the first place according to officials.

The incident occurred at Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nalhar in Nuh district.

A complaint in this matter was registered by the child's father, and an inquiry into the alleged negligence has been initiated, the administration said.

According to complainant Arif, his four-year-old son was suffering from an abscess on his leg and was taken to the medical college on July 20. Subsequently, a surgery was performed on his right leg.

However, when the patient was wheeled out, the family realised that the the wrong leg was operated upon, the complaint said.

The child's father claimed that the surgeon admitted the error and later performed surgery on the other leg as well.

Arif claimed that orthopaedic surgeon Dr Pawan Kumar referred to the ultrasound report and noted that the surgery was indeed needed to be performed on the left leg.

The doctor allegedly told the complainant that it was "nothing to worry about" and that they would look into it.

The family submitted a written complaint regarding the matter to the medical administration, he added.

"A written complaint regarding the matter has been received. A committee comprising four doctors has been constituted to conduct an inquiry. The investigation is being carried out under supervision. Further action will be taken once the inquiry is concluded", said Dr Mukesh Kumar, Director, Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College.

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