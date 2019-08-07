Akshay Kumar feels this Khan will rule Bollywood in the future. Details inside

bollywood

Actor Akshay Kumar, alongwith co-stars Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu, has been promoting Mission Mangal. It was during one of its promotions that Akshay Kumar said that the future of Hindi cinema was Taimur Ali Khan, son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Akshay was asked which actor and actress, according to him, were the future of Hindi cinema. As a flummoxed Akshay looks on, he is coaxed by Taapsee to say “Taimur”. Seconds later, Akshay jokingly says Taimur and also adds Vidya. To this, the Tumhari Sulu actor bursts out laughing and says “this is the best answer. I love it”.

Mission Mangal is a space drama, based on India’s ambitious Mars Orbitor Mission (MOM), which achieved the arduous task of sending an unmanned mission to the red planet. The mission was particularly laudworthy as it was largely spearheaded by women. The film has a huge star cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, South Indian actor Nithya Menen, 3 Idiots star Sharman Joshi apart from Vidya, Taapsee and Akshay.

Produced by R Balki, it has been directed by Jagan Shakti. The film is set to release on August 15.

Akshay, meanwhile, has his plate full with films. His film with Kareena, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, Good News, is complete and is currently in post production. He has been shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and Hindi remake of Tamil hit Kanchana called Laxmi Bomb. He will also do a series with Amazon.

Taapsee too has been busy shooting for her film Saandh Ki Aankh, where she will be seen with Bhumi Pednekar. Vidya Balan just saw the release of her Tamil film, Nerkonda Paarvai, where she has a short yet significant role.

