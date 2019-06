Bhoot: Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal announce new horror franchise with scary poster. See here

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday announced the first film in his first horror franchise, titled Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship which will feature actors Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar

Karan shared the film's first poster, and captioned it: Presenting Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship! The first in the franchise, starring the supremely talented Vicky Kaushal, directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. Sailing towards you on November 15, 2019."

Helming the project is debutante director Bhanu, and it is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shashank Khaitan and Karan.

Vicky shared the poster and wrote: "Nothing haunts you more than reality. Presenting #Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship, directed by Bhanu. In cinemas November 15, 2019."

Sinking my teeth into this special role in this very special film as my friend and brother @Bps_91 marks his debut with #Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship.

In cinemas 15th November, 2019.

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/ZrEnSjQnzs — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) June 10, 2019

Calling it a special role, Bhumi wrote: "Sinking my teeth into this special role in this very special film as my friend and brother Bhanu marks his debut with #Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship. In cinemas November 15, 2019. Extremely excited for this one guys."

Other details related to the film are still under wraps. Karan on June 7 had taken to Twitter to announce that his Dharma Productions would soon be "anchoring" a horror film franchise.

Dharma Production is well known for films such as My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, Dhadak, Kalank and Student Of The Year 2.

