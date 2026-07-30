J&K Open 2026 golf tourney from August 4: Organisers

The fifth edition of J&K Open 2026 golf tournament will begin from August 4 at the majestic Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar, organisers said on Wednesday. The total prize purse for the event has been raised from ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore, the organisers said. (Representational image)

The Jammu & Kashmir tourism department in collaboration with DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI), a prominent body of men’s professional golf in India, today jointly announced the fifth edition of the J&K Open.

The tournament will be held at Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar, from August 4 – 7.

The total prize purse for the event has been raised from ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore, the organisers said.

“The field is set to feature leading Indian professionals including 2026 DP World PGTI Order of Merit leader Saptak Talwar, Veer Ahlawat, Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas, defending champion Shaurya Bhattacharya and Angad Cheema, to name a few,” an official statement by PGTI said.

The tournament will also feature 14 foreign players from nine different countries. The foreign countries being represented at the event include USA, Japan, Czech Republic, Canada and Malaysia, to name a few.

Deputy director tourism (Kashmir), Rashid Raina, said that government was proud to support the J&K Open 2026 golf tournament at the iconic Royal Springs Golf Course, one of India’s finest golfing venues. “The tournament not only reinforces J&K reputation as a leading destination for golf tourism but also highlights our commitment to promoting high-quality sporting events that contribute to tourism growth and economic development. We are confident that the championship will attract widespread attention, further elevate the profile of Kashmir on the national sporting calendar and create memorable experiences for players and visitors alike,” he said in the statement.

Amandeep Johl, CEO, DP World PGTI, said: “ J&K Open 2026 sets the tone for an exciting second half of the season. Jammu & Kashmir has consistently demonstrated its ability to host world-class sporting events, and the Robert Trent Jones II Designed Royal Springs Golf Course provides a championship venue that is admired by players for both its outstanding playing conditions and breathtaking surroundings. We look forward to a highly competitive week that will showcase India’s leading golfing talent while further strengthening Jammu & Kashmir’s position as one of India’s premier golf destinations.”

Jammu and Kashmir is home to some of the top tourist destinations in the country.

The Royal Springs Golf Course is ranked among the most beautiful courses in Asia. The course designed by Robert Trent Jones II has taken full advantage of the undulating foot spurs of the Zabarwan Mountains that descend onto the shores of the famed Dal Lake.