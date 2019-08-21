Anurag Kashyap, Vicky Kaushal take a dig at Taapsee Pannu: ‘Chalo koi award to mila’, see pic

bollywood

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 14:02 IST

Bollywood has taken up a new challenge and all for a good cause. Author Twinkle Khanna started the ‘Why The Gap’ challenge asking celebrities to share their throwback photos with the message of providing nutrition and education to underprivileged children.

Taapsee Pannu – nominated by Akshay Kumar – also shared a photo from her school days. Showing her standing on a podium as she receives an award at what looks like a school sports day, the actor wrote, “Sports have been an integral part of my life. School race tracks became my war zone every year and thanks to a supportive family and encouraging school teachers, I could have my moment of glory. Unfortunately many kids don’t have that support system. #WhyTheGap”.

Taapsee soon received hilarious comments from her Manmarziyaan director Anurag Kashyap and co-star Vicky Kaushal. “Chalo koi award toh mila,” wrote Kashyap, to which Taapsee replied in the same vein, “Hahaha. School-college sab theek tha, life mein uske baad the competitions became TOO FAIR.”

Vicky was pretty sure that Taapsee would have pushed and shoved to reach the numero uno position. “Pakka do chaar ko dhakka zaroor maara hoga,” he wrote to which Taapsee said, “Ji nahi! I am a very fair player! Look at that innocent face!”

Other than Taapsee, Tahira Kashyap, Dia Mirza and singer Jasleen Royal also shared her throwback photos to emphasise on the message.

It started with Twinkle who underlined on the need to educate girls, “Growing up, as you can see not only did I have the same hairstyle as my class teacher (why? why? why?) but studying and doing well was very important to me and it all helped me to become an independent woman. 2/5 girls still don’t complete school. Let’s ask #WhyTheGap with Save the Children India to give every girl #TheRightStart.”

She nominated Akshay, actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and writer Tahira Kashyap to share their stories and make people understand the vital role of education in life.

Taking up her wife’s challenge, Akshay uploaded his old picture in which he is seen sitting on a bicycle.

Akshay spoke on the importance of health and nutrition in the growing-up years. “Growing up I was always inclined towards sports and my mother would ensure I got nutritious home-cooked meals to fuel my passion. But it’s a privilege that millions of street children do not have access to. 11,72,604 children in India can’t afford even a single meal a day! It’s time to ask #WhyTheGap with Save the Children India,” he wrote.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 13:59 IST