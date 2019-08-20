Twinkle Khanna shares her school pic to make a point about women’s education, nominates Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor

bollywood

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 11:31 IST

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna shared a photo from her days in school to make an important point about education of women, and – as is her wont – a hilarious take on hairstyles. Talking about how two girls out of five never finish their education, Twinkle flipped through her family album to come up with a throwback school photo.

“Growing up, as you can see not only did I have the same hairstyle as my class teacher( why? why? why?) but studying and doing well was very important to me and it all helped me to become an independent woman,” she wrote, adding, “2/5 girls still don’t complete school. Let’s ask #WhyTheGap with @savethechildren_india to give every girl #TheRightStart - I nominate @sonamkapoor @tahirakashyap @akshaykumar to take this further by sharing their school memories.”

Twinkle is the ‘artist ambassador’ for a non-profit organisation, Save The Children India, which promotes adolescent health and menstrual hygiene.

At the launch of her second book, Twinkle spoke about her interest in reading and writing from a young age. “I think you have to be pragmatic to the approach of life and brutally honest with yourself. We all are here to do something and it is important to understand our potential first. From the age of 15, I started working and the journey is going on,” she had said.

Talking about how she developed her own identity, she said, “The gratifying part of my journey is no one calls me a star child or a superstar’s wife anymore. I think I have grown beyond that and have my own identity. Nevertheless, of course, my life partner influences me a lot. He is supportive and I dedicate my book to him. I bored him to death narrating my stories when the book was in the process.”

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 11:31 IST