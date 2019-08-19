What clash? John Abraham reveals what Akshay Kumar texted him after Batla House success

bollywood

Actor John Abraham has rubbished reports of a clash between himself and actor Akshay Kumar. Their films, Batla House and Mission Mangal, released on the same day, and have both proven to be successful at the box office. Akshay even sent John a congratulatory message.

Speaking to Mid-Day, John said that several Bollywood personalities have offered kind words after the release of Batla House, a thriller about the controversial 2008 encounter killing of two alleged terrorists in New Delhi, but that Akshay’s message was the best.

“I am happy for you too. It’s time we work together,” Akshay wrote. Him and John have previously worked together in the comedy film Desi Boyz. John added, “It’s so nice and healthy when the camaraderie is not competitive but healthy. Both films are being appreciated.”

While Mission Mangal has made Rs 97.6 crore in its extended four-day weekend, Batla House has made Rs 47.99 crore in the same time. Both films released on Independence Day.

Ahead of the release, John and Akshay had even taken part in a joint promotional photoshoot. He had spoken about the possible box office clash, and said, “There is enough space. Audience gets to choose from two good films. Ek toh main keh sakta hoon ki humari film bohot achchi hai. At least one choice the audience has ki ek toh achchi hai. I hope the other two films are also good. That’s all I can hope for. But August 15 is a great day.”

