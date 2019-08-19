Mission Mangal vs Batla House box office day 4: Akshay Kumar film set to cross Rs 100 cr, John Abraham starrer nears Rs 50 cr

bollywood

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 08:56 IST

Mission Mangal, starring Akshay Kumar and a host of female Bollywood actors including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, garnered a wonderful response during the extended Independence Day weekend. As per early estimates, the film is said to have recorded the highest Sunday collections of the year at the domestic box office.

According to a report in Boxofficeindia, the film collected around Rs 27-27.50 crore nett on Sunday which takes its total to around Rs 97 crore. Mission Mangal has received mixed response from the critics and revolves around India’s Mars Orbiter Mission, mainly led by a team of women scientists. Earlier, Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh had collected Rs 27.70 crore on its first Sunday.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film had emerged as Akshay’s biggest opener with Rs 29 crore collection on day one. It is also the second highest biggest opener of the year after Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Bharat which opened at Rs 42.30 crore.

Watch: Mission Mangal review

Meanwhile, John Abraham’s Batla House also found takers during the festive weekend. As per the report, it collected around Rs 11.50-12 crore on Sunday. Despite clashing with Mission Mangal, it has collected Rs 47 crore in four days. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film is based on the 2008 Batla House encounter case.

Also read: Mission Mangal vs Batla House box office day 3: Akshay Kumar’s film soars high with Rs 70.02cr earning, John Abraham’s film makes Rs 35.29 cr

Earlier, trade analyst Girish Johar had told Hindustan Times, “Both films can survive on their own. The history is proof that if two good films release at the same time, both perform well at the box office. Each film has to fight its own battle. Yes, there is some rub-off between the two but eventually the better film overpowers the other.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 08:54 IST