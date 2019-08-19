Gautam Gambhir reviews John Abraham’s Batla House, calls it ‘masterpiece, a must-watch for everyone’

bollywood

John Abraham’s latest offering, Batla House, has been winning over audiences since its release. Among the many who have appreciated the film is cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir. The Member of Parliament took to Twitter to express his views on the film.

Gautam wrote on Twitter: “.@TheJohnAbraham you delivered a masterpiece in #BatlaHouse. A must- watch for everyone!” However, many of Gautam’s fans were divided in their opinion with regard to the film. While one user wrote that it was an “absolutely rubbish movie, hey @alankar6427 your inputs please dude. #BatlaHouse” another said “I could feel the pain of a police officer Infact it was better than mangal”.

.@TheJohnAbraham you delivered a masterpiece in #BatlaHouse. A must- watch for everyone! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 18, 2019

Batla House tells the story of DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who headed the Batla House encounter that took place in New Delhi’s Jamia Nagar in 2008. Speaking about his experience on working in the film, John had said: “To me, Batla House is not just a film about the most controversial encounter in recent times, an incident that got twisted and turned to suit different political agendas. It is a much bigger human story of DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who went through excruciating personal turmoil in the line of duty.”

“Often in such cases, we just focus on the professional side of a person’s life, forgetting the effect it has on their mental well being. The post-trauma stress that Sanjeev Yadav went through, and his struggle to come to terms with it and rise above it, make for an inspiring journey, and I have tried to encapsulate it in the character I play,” he had continued.

Batla House released on the same day as Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and looks like both the films have done well at the box office. However, Mission Mangal has done better. According to a report in Boxofficeindia, after the first weekend, Mission Mangal had picked up an estimated Rs 97 crores, while Batla House had collected Rs 47 crores after four days.

