Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 first look: Kartik Aaryan turns a ghostbuster but with a twist, reminds of Akshay Kumar’s hit number

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 09:46 IST

Actor Kartik Aaryan has shared the first look of his next, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor seems to be a tantrik but with a hilarious twist and introduced it by referring to the hit number from the original, starring Akshay Kumar.

In the picture, Kartik can be seen dressed in a yellow kurta pyjama, standing with his back towards the camera. He is holding the hand of a skeleton, making a victory sign. His head wrapped in a scarf and he is carrying a bag on his shoulder as he stands in front of the door of, what appears to be, a haunted room. Sharing the first look on Instagram, Kartik wrote, “Ghostbuster is all set to enter. Hare Ram Hare Ram. Hare Krishna Hare Ram. #Bhoolbhulaiyaa2.”

The first look of the film was received well by the fans of the original film. A fan wrote, “OMG !!!!!! I wanted it frm ages... m the happiest person after seeing this poster.” Another wrote, “Haha.... Well on first look you are looking like Akshay Kumar sir ..... Well Congratulations for this achievement.”

Other posters of the film show him wearing shades and holding a skeletal hand.

Kartik will be stepping into the role of Akshay Kumar, who played a psychiatrist in the original. Vidya Balan played the female lead in the film who transformed from her normal self to Manjulika, assumed to be possessed by the ghost. She also performed the popular number, Ami Je Tomar in the film.

The original was directed by Priyadarshan and starred Shiney Ahuja as Vidya’s husband in the film. It revolved around a couple who experience a supernatural activity at their ancestral home.

Earlier, a source had told Mumbai Mirror, “While the makers have locked the idea, the script is still to be finalised. But the idea was shared with Kartik who liked it and has agreed to take the franchise forward with the story set in a metropolis.”

“Bhushan always wanted to continue with Bhool Bhulaiyaa and is invested in the film. He is looking to start filming by the year-end,” the source added. The film is set to be directed by Anees Bazmee and is scheduled to hit screens on July 31, 2020.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 09:43 IST