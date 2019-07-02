Kartik Aaryan becomes king of sequels, to star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Actor Kartik Aaryan has just wrapped up the shooting of Love Aaj Kal 2 and also has Bhushan Kumar’s Pati Patni Aur Woh in his kitty. The actor has reportedly been signed for another film by the same banner for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, a source has informed, “While the makers have locked the idea, the script is still to be finalised. But the idea was shared with Kartik who liked it and has agreed to take the franchise forward with the story set in a metropolis. The director will be locked in a few days, following which they will decide on the leading lady and the rest of the cast.”

“Bhushan always wanted to continue with Bhool Bhulaiyaa and is invested in the film. He is looking to start filming by the year-end,” the source added.

The original film was directed by Priyadarshan and starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja. It revolved around a couple who come in contact with a ghost at their ancestral home. Akshay played a psychiatrist in the film while Vidya transformed from her normal self to Manjulika, assumed to be possessed by the ghost. She also performed the iconic number Ami Je Tomar in the film.

Kartik’s other film with the same banner, Pati Patni Aur Woh stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday as the female leads. The actor has just been confirmed for Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 as well. He will star opposite Janhvi Kapoor in the film.

Kartik has already delivered his first hit of the year, Luka Chuppi 2. He starred opposite Kriti Sanon in the film.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 19:39 IST