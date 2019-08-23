Mahi Vij slams haters questioning her weight gain, says ‘my priority is feeding my baby, not my figure’

tv

Actor Mahi Vij, who welcomed her first child with husband Jay Bhanushali recently, has slammed haters who spoke about her weight gain during pregnancy. She wrote in her Instagram stories, “To all the idiots who are worried about my weight. My priority is feeding my baby not my FIGURE.”

Mahi had announced the birth of her daughter with a picture of husband Jay kissing her tiny feet and a video of two young kids running with pink balloons. She wrote, “Twinkle twinkle little star we made a wish and here you are.thank you for choosing us as your parents.we feel complete.We are blessed with baby girl. thank u god for everything this one is special thank you.We feel blessed.My best friend is here.Meri zindagi Badal di. I prayed for u my little angel thank u for coming n giving meaning to my life.so much to talk so much to give..”

She had also shared an emotional note for her parents for helping her throughout her pregnancy. Sharing a picture of her mother and father, Mahi wrote on Instagram, “This journey wudnt have been possible without u two.from being my cook to my helper to managing with my temper.i love u mom.even in high bp u we’re cooking for me without my complains.kept your health aside just to take care of me.thank u papa for managing without mom,I love u.u mean the world to me.god answered your prayers your little princess is here.rab rakha...thank u @vij.sushma.”

Several of her industry friends also reacted to the post. Karanvir Bohra said, “Mahi.......so so so so happy for you. This is awesome.” Nia Sharma wrote, “Many congratulations @mahhivij on this new journey to motherhood!!”

Jay recently told Bombay Times in an interview, “I can’t describe the feeling. I have just become the father of a very beautiful child and I thank God for being kind to us. She is a little angel and I can’t wait to bring her home. I wish to give her all the happiness in life, and that will be my aim now. My other two children will also be delighted to have a new member at home.”

The TV couple are already foster parents to their domestic help Manoj’s children, Khushi and Rajveer, reportedly.

