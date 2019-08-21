Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij welcome baby girl, say ‘Thank you princess for choosing us as your parents’. See her pic

tv

Television actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have been blessed with a baby girl. Both the actors took to Instagram to share first picture of the baby, while making the announcement.

Jay shared a picture of him kissing the feat of his newborn daughter and wrote: “The future just arrived,a brand new baby here to play.Ten little fingers ten little toes,mommy’s eyes and daddy’s nose.. Thank you princess for choosing us as your parents ITS A GIRL.”

Mahhi took shared the same picture and wrote: “Twinkle twinkle little star we made a wish and here you are.thank you for choosing us as your parents.we feel complete.We are blessed with baby girl thank u god for everything this one is special thank you.We feel blessed.My best friend is here.Meri zindagi Badal di.” Mahi also shared video clip of two children running towards the camera with pink balloons in hand.

The baby was born at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital. Lots of congratulatory messages filled the comments section of the actors. Gauahar Khan wrote, “Oh my god ! Such a great news ! Big congratulations! I’m sure she’s beautiful! May she have. A blessed life !” followed with a host of yellow hearts emojis. Director-producer Nivedita Basu, congratulating Mahhi and Jay, wrote: “Oh my God, that’s the best news ever @mahhivij @ijaybhanushali Girls r a blessing congratulations” with many heart and celebrations emojis.”

According to a report in DNA, the TV couple are already foster parents to their domestic help Manoj’s children, Khushi and Rajveer. In an interview to IANS, Jay has said that he hoped his wife gave birth to a daughter. She had said: “No relationship in the world can match the sanity of a father-daughter relationship and I wish that when my wife gives birth to a baby, she is a baby girl.

“I have no preference as such and it is not that I won’t like if a baby boy is born but I admire this bond and since I have had a father-son connect with my father, now when I have a child, I want a daughter so that I can experience this too,” Jay said during shooting of an episode of reality show Superstar Singer.

